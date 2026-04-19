No repeat of the BHC upset: Füchse Berlin win the DHB Cup for the second time

"It's unbelievable that we achieved this this weekend," Gidsel told ARD. "Winning the cup for the club for the first time in twelve years makes me extremely proud and means everything to me."

Gidsel, who claimed his first title at Cologne’s Lanxess Arena, delivered nine goals in front of 19,750 fans. Yet the match’s top scorer was his Danish compatriot Lasse Andersson, who notched ten goals in the highest-scoring cup final in history. A late first-half surge effectively sealed the victory, and the favourites dominated the second period.

Following the club’s first league title and its run to the Champions League final last year, this triumph is another milestone in the capital club’s recent rise. The winners also collect 200,000 euros in prize money.

For BHC, who had sensationally defeated Champions League winners SC Magdeburg in a penalty shoot-out thriller in Saturday’s semi-final, the dream of a major upset ended in their first ever final appearance. Nevertheless, simply reaching the decider meant the team from Wuppertal and Solingen still wrote the weekend’s most compelling story.

“I managed to get to sleep around 2 a.m., but that’s no excuse. Full throttle today,” BHC player Noah Beyer told ARD just before tip-off, having converted the decisive penalty in Saturday’s semi-final. He added, “We’re ready to do exactly the same thing again as we did yesterday.”