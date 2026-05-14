Goal.com
LiveTickets
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Xabi AlonsoGetty
Marko Brkic

Translated by

"No mistake": Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez clarifies Xabi Alonso's exit and sparks talk about José Mourinho

LaLiga
X. Alonso
Real Madrid

In a follow-up interview after his memorable press conference, Real Madrid president Pérez discussed Alonso's departure and addressed the rumours surrounding Mourinho.

Despite Xabi Alonso's brief, six-month spell at Real Madrid coming to an end in January, president Florentino Pérez has no regrets about signing the Basque midfielder. 

  • "Signing him wasn't a mistake. We had no pre-season preparation. When you keep playing on Wednesdays and Sundays without that base, your fitness inevitably drops. We suffered 28 injuries. We thought the transfer would solve it, but that fix was short-lived and the form slumped again," Perez told Spanish TV channel LA SEXTA in an interview conducted just days after his memorable news conference.

    Real had hired Alonso in summer 2025 after his double triumph with Bayer Leverkusen, but the club sacked him midway through the 2025/26 campaign following a Supercopa defeat to arch-rivals FC Barcelona and a second-place Liga finish behind the Catalans. Tensions with star players such as Vinicius Junior further complicated his tenure, which had begun during the Club World Cup.

    • Advertisement
  • Mourinho PerezGetty Images

    Florentino Pérez addresses the rumours surrounding Mourinho.

    Alvaro Arbeloa eventually took over from Alonso, but Real remained unstable under his command. His first match ended in humiliation: a Copa del Rey exit at the hands of second-tier Albacete. In La Liga, the gap to eventual champions Barcelona grew week by week, while in the Champions League they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Bayern Munich. As a result, it is widely accepted that Arbeloa will leave the Bernabéu at the end of the season.

    Jose Mourinho is widely tipped as the favourite to take over; according to Belgian transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, the move is already a done deal. The Portuguese had previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and is currently in charge at Benfica Lisbon.

    Perez, however, played down the speculation: "That's not true. Do I like Mourinho? I like all managers. He was with us and raised our level of performance. After that, we won six European Cups in ten years," the 79-year-old said.

    "I get a lot of messages. Some advise me to hire Mourinho, and others tell me I shouldn't even think about it. I don't reply to any of them," Perez added, stressing yet again that—despite reports to the contrary—he does not decide on coaching appointments alone.

  • LaLiga: A concise roundup of the latest standings

    #TeamMatchSHLGoalsGoal diff.Pts.
    1FC Barcelona36301591:325991
    2Real Madrid35245670:333777
    3Villarreal CF36216967:432469
    4Atlético Madrid362061060:392166
    5Real Betis361415756:441257
    6Celta Vigo3613111251:47450
    7Getafe CF361461631:37-648
    8Real Sociedad San Sebastian3511111354:55-144
    9Athletic Club361351840:53-1344
    10Sevilla FC361271746:58-1243
    11Rayo Vallecano3510131236:42-643
    12CA Osasuna361191643:47-442
    13Valencia CF351191538:50-1242
    14Espanyol Barcelona361191640:53-1342
    15CD Alavés3610101642:54-1240
    16Elche CF369121547:56-939
    17RCD Mallorca361091744:55-1139
    18Levante UD361091744:59-1539
    19Girona FC359121437:52-1539
    20Real Oviedo356111826:54-2829

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Real Oviedo crest
Real Oviedo
OVI