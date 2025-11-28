Getty Images Sport
No Ivan Toney reuinion for Thomas Frank! Former Brentford striker set to stay in Saudi Arabia despite Tottenham interest
Toney expected to remain in Saudi Arabia
Toney's tally of 42 goals in 62 matches, including 12 this season, has made him one of the division’s most prolific imports. He also fired Al-Ahli to the Asian Champions League title and netted 30 goals across all competitions last campaign. But with the 2026 World Cup creeping into view and England manager Thomas Tuchel offering no assurances over selection, speculation has intensified over whether Toney might seek a return to the Premier League. Spurs, West Ham, and Manchester United have all held early discussions about the possibility of bringing him back to England. However, every indication from Saudi Arabia suggests he is going nowhere, as revealed by talkSPORT.
- Getty Images Sport
Al-Ahli dig in: No sale in January
Al-Ahli’s new sporting director, Rui Pedro Braz, has absolutely no intention of sanctioning a sale or loan in January. The club, backed by significant state investment, would only consider parting with Toney if an elite-level replacement were secured, something they regard as extremely unlikely mid-season. The Saudi side are also buoyed by Toney’s contentment in his current surroundings. talkSPORT reports that his camp has communicated to interested Premier League clubs that the striker is settled, well-paid and not currently pushing for a move. His contract runs until 2028, and his financial terms, worth over £400,000 per week tax-free, create a barrier to any potential return. Moreover, Toney must remain abroad until at least April 2026 to retain his non-UK tax residency status. Any premature return would incur significant tax liabilities, further complicating any approach from English clubs.
Braz said: "Ivan Toney is a top player, a top striker. The rumours around his possible exit in January are not based on reality. It’s just not true. We’re counting on him, it makes zero sense to address this subject in November."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Toney still holding out hope for England recall
Despite diminishing international minutes, Toney remains optimistic that strong form in Saudi Arabia can help him re-establish himself in the England squad before the World Cup. Between March and July 2024, he earned five caps and even contributed at Euro 2024, assisting Harry Kane’s extra-time winner against Slovakia and scoring in the shootout win over Switzerland. Yet since moving to the Middle East, he has been called up just once and played only in England’s 3-1 loss to Senegal. However, Toney insists he has not sought clarification from Thomas Tuchel regarding his standing in the squad.
He said: "I have to concentrate on myself, give myself the best chance possible, and who knows? If I am selected, I will do my best for my country, but if not I’ll be cheering the boys on. I don’t expect to have a conversation with him. I am sure he has other things to be concentrating on. My job is to do well. It is what it is. If you are good enough, you are good enough; it doesn’t matter where you are playing in the world. As long as you are doing the right things and scoring goals, then you give yourself a chance."
- AFP
Saudi League detractors brushed aside
With criticism of the Saudi Pro League coming from sections of the European football community, Toney has staunchly defended the competition’s standard.
"The standard in Saudi Arabia is high. They can play football here. The players are not as known as in the Premier League, but there are many who can play there," Toney told The Guardian in September.
After a brief break, Toney will be back in action against Damac in the Saudi League on December 19. Meanwhile, Tottenham will look to bounce back to winning ways after two heavy defeats to Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain when they host Fulham on Sunday.
Advertisement