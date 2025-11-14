Ivan Toney's Tottenham move blocked as Al-Ahli director makes feelings clear on January sale of England striker

Before his Saudi adventure, Toney amassed 36 Premier League goals in 83 appearances for Brentford. His best performance came in the 2022/23 campaign when he scored 20 goals in 33 matches.

Reflecting on his choice to leave Brentford, Toney explained in December 2024: "I came here and the training ground was good, the stadium was nice and the quality in the team was good also. People look at this league differently, but I stepped into it knowing it's still a high standard. I wanted something a bit different. It's a different culture, but I can blend in anywhere. I've been at Peterborough, Brentford, now out of the UK. I'm excited to be on this journey. I believe it's the right move at this stage of my career."

But with the 2026 World Cup looming large on the horizon, Toney reportedly believes a return to English shores will help him make a case in front of Thomas Tuchel, who has frozen him out of the Three Lions squad. His England journey began in 2023. He netted his first international goal against Belgium in 2024 and featured at the Euro 2024. He assisted Harry Kane’s extra-time winner against Slovakia and scored a penalty against Switzerland. However, in 2025, he hasn’t been called up for the last three England camps, and his only minutes arrived in a 3-1 defeat to Senegal. Currently, for Toney, the path back to the Premier League is blocked and unless something dramatic changes, he’ll be scoring goals in green and black long after January 2026.