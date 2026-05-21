Neymar injured again! Santos star ruled out as calf issue sparks fresh fears over World Cup participation

The setback has increased scrutiny around Ancelotti’s decision to include Neymar in Brazil’s final squad. As per ESPN, the Italian made clear he only wanted fully fit players available for selection. Concerns inside the coaching staff are believed to centre around whether the injury could disrupt Neymar’s early training schedule and his availability for Brazil’s friendly against Panama on May 31 at the Maracana. Neymar has been working alongside his personal medical team at Santos’ Rei Pele Training Center in an attempt to speed up his recovery.

Reflecting on his call-up after a long absence from the Selecao, Neymar said to Santos TV. "I cried for several hours, it wasn't easy to get here. After my name was announced, you know it was worth overcoming everything, enduring the effort."

The forward also thanked those involved in his recovery process, adding: "My call-up wasn’t just for me, it was for everyone who is part of the process."