Neymar breaks silence on shock absence as Santos suffer heavy Copa do Brasil defeat to rivals Palmeiras

The decision to rest the forward came after a gruelling schedule that saw him complete the full 90 minutes in three consecutive matches against Macara, Vasco da Gama, and Mirassol. With Neymar sidelined and Gabigol kept on the bench until the second half, Santos struggled to break down a resolute Verdao backline and created very little in the final third. Palmeiras could have extended the margin even further, but Giay and Mauricio both squandered clear one-on-one openings against the Santos goalkeeper.