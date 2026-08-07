Five NWSL takeaways from Jessica Berman: Why 2027 will start on Super Bowl weekend, life after Victory+ and the salary cap debate

The National Women's Soccer League has reached the midway point of its season, and there has already been plenty to celebrate. A historic match was played at Citi Field in Queens, New York, national team legends such as Lindsey Heaps and Sam Kerr have made their way back to the league, and attendance continues to reach new heights.

The quality on the field has been just as impressive. Gotham FC are looking to defend their championship, while the likes of the Utah Royals and San Diego Wave have emerged as teams demanding attention.

As the league heads into Week 16, NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman gathered media members at the league's New York City office Wednesday to provide updates on the state of the league. She began with a slightly unexpected topic: the Kansas City Current's appearance in the new season of Ted Lasso.

"I think everybody knows how proud we are of the Kansas City Current and their investment, in particular, in infrastructure," Berman said. "To have that moment on display for the world to see in what has been a cultural phenomenon with Ted Lasso is really exciting."

But there was plenty more to discuss. Berman addressed the reasoning behind the NWSL's 2027 schedule change, the launch of the new NWSL Foundation, a partnership with Gerber aimed at supporting mothers, and plans for the 2026 NWSL Championship.

GOAL looks at five key takeaways from Berman's midseason press conference...