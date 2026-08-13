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Khaled Mahmoud

Full-back crisis solved? Newcastle push to sign Amar Dedic from Benfica ahead of Premier League opener against Liverpool

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Newcastle United are working on an urgent deal to bring Benfica full-back Amar Dedic to St James' Park as they scramble to address a defensive injury crisis. With the Premier League season opener against Liverpool fast approaching, the Magpies are hopeful that the Bosnia and Herzegovina international can provide an immediate solution to their lack of senior options.

  • Solving the defensive availability crisis

    According to The Athletic, Newcastle United are actively working on a deal for Dedic to bolster a squad severely depleted by injuries and high-profile departures. Although the 23-year-old full-back possesses a €50 million (£42.7m) release clause, there is widespread expectation that a significantly lower fee could be agreed.

    Matthias Jaissle is eager to make the Bosnian his first signing since taking the reins earlier this month. Having previously coached Dedic at both FC Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg, the German manager views their existing relationship as a key factor in speeding up the full-back's integration into the squad.

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    Urgent reinforcements for Liverpool opener

    The timing of the move is critical for Newcastle, who face a daunting Premier League opener against Liverpool on August 23 without a fit senior right-back. Tino Livramento remains sidelined following a minor calf operation in June, while Lewis Miley is still building up fitness after a broken leg.

    If an agreement is reached with Benfica in time, Dedic is expected to go straight into the starting XI against the Reds. With Livramento not anticipated back until the end of the month, the Bosnian defender would be thrown straight into the deep end at St James' Park.

  • Jaissle identifies a glaring need

    The squad Jaissle inherited is in urgent need of surgery following a wave of high-profile departures. Eddie Howe had already highlighted a lack of depth and experience, but the problem has intensified at full-back following the exits of Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, and Matt Targett, leaving Newcastle without any senior full-back additions so far this summer.

    While long-term excitement surrounds Jaissle's arrival on Tyneside, immediate success hinges on swift recruitment to match his high-intensity pressing style. Dedic would mark Newcastle's sixth summer signing - and only their second over the age of 20 - following the arrivals of goalkeepers Ewen Jaouen and Lukas Hornicek, midfielders Aladji Bamba and Sean Steur, and winger Bazoumana Toure.

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    Proven winner with St James' Park history

    Dedic joined Benfica in the summer of 2025 following a loan spell at Marseille. The Bosnian defender already boasts silverware on his resume, having won the Austrian Bundesliga with Red Bull Salzburg in the 2022-23 season and lifting the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira with Benfica in 2025.

    Though the Austrian-born defender endured a tough night at St James' Park during Benfica's 3-0 Champions League defeat last season - where Anthony Gordon constantly exposed him - Newcastle believe he will continue his development and reach new heights under Jaissle's guidance.

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