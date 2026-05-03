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Newcastle bosses make decision on Eddie Howe's future after 'acknowledging season has not been good enough'
PIF reach consensus on Howe future
Newcastle are expected to retain Howe beyond the current season, with the club and ownership aligned on keeping him heading into 2026-27, according to The Athletic.
The 48-year-old remains fully backed by the club hierarchy and is also understood to be keen to stay at St James' Park despite a difficult campaign that has tested the resolve of the Tyneside outfit.
The decision comes after a period of speculation regarding whether the ambitious owners would seek a change in the dugout. However, the internal message from the Magpies' leadership is one of stability, ensuring that Howe has the opportunity to lead the squad through the upcoming summer transfer window and into the new season.
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Productive talks
Recent discussions included senior figures from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle's majority owners, during annual meetings held at Matfen Hall in Northumberland.
These high-level summits are a staple of the club's corporate calendar, but the latest iteration carried significant weight given the team's plateauing form on the pitch.
While all sides acknowledged that the season has fallen below expectations, talks are reported to have ended positively, with a shared view on the manager's future direction. The hierarchy’s willingness to stick by Howe suggests they view the current dip as a temporary setback rather than a fundamental flaw in his coaching project.
Struggles in a difficult campaign
Newcastle enjoyed strong progress under Howe in previous seasons, including Champions League qualification and a first major trophy in decades with a Carabao Cup triumph. He had successfully transformed the club from relegation candidates into a genuine force, earning significant credit with the fanbase in the process.
However, this campaign has seen a dip in form, with the club currently 13th in the Premier League and eliminated from the Champions League at the last-16 stage.
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Looking ahead to 2026-27
By confirming their faith in Howe, the Newcastle board is hoping to avoid a period of damaging uncertainty during a crucial rebuilding phase. The manager is believed to be fully committed to the long-term vision of the club, despite the noise surrounding his position during the poor run of results in the early months of 2026.
The focus will now shift toward the summer recruitment strategy, as the Magpies look to bridge the gap to the Premier League's top four once again. With the backing of PIF and a clear mandate to improve, Howe is set to remain the face of the Newcastle project for the foreseeable future.