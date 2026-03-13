Napoli ’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, spoke to Mediaset and Sky Sport, discussing transfer market issues and contract renewals. Here are his comments, as reported by Tuttonapoli.
Translated by
Napoli sporting director Manna: "Conte is staying, McTominay has signed a new contract. Alisson, Santos and Hojlund have been permanently signed."
STORY
"It’s crucial, a lifeline. Under different circumstances this year, we wouldn’t be here talking about a Napoli side fighting for a Champions League spot. This difficult season might have gone unnoticed, but it has been made all the more valuable by the team’s hard work. The future? It’s normal; we’re always planning ahead. We’ve known each other for two years, and the work that’s been done is incredible and positive. Under different circumstances, we wouldn’t be third in the table and we wouldn’t have won a Super Cup; we’d be talking about something else, so we look to the future with calm and confidence."
RANKING POSITIONS
"Whenever we've had a full squad available, we've always been top or second in the table – that gives us confidence. Right now, we're focused on consolidating our position, not on those ahead of us. We want to pick up points to maintain our lead over the teams behind us. It's essential."
MCTOMINAY'S CONTRACT EXTENSION
"Scott is a key player who has said he sees himself staying at Napoli for a long time. We have two years left on his contract, we’re both happy, and we don’t want this to become a recurring issue in the future. We’ll see what happens over the coming months, but he hasn’t expressed any desire to leave and we’re pleased about that. Scott is an important player; he’s happy to be in Naples, and I think he shows that when he plays and when he’s out and about in the city. He still has two years left on his contract, and we have an extremely clear and frank relationship with him. We’re talking about it, but it’s not a pressing issue at the moment. We know how important Scott is; as of today, we haven’t received any offers, partly because the player has never expressed a desire to move on.”
ALISSON SANTOS'S REDEMPTION
"At the moment, Alisson is giving us a huge helping hand and making a real difference; we signed him because he had the right qualities we needed. We believe he can play a key role in our future, but it will depend on him and how he performs. Alisson’s impact has been positive because he is a very humble lad, full of energy and willing to work hard. As for the buy-back clause, there is an option that has already been agreed, so there is no need to do anything.”
HOJLUND'S REDEMPTION
"Hojlund has been instrumental; even when he hasn’t scored, he’s always worked hard for the team. We have an obligation to buy him outright if we qualify for the Champions League, but I don’t think his future lies far from Napoli even if that doesn’t happen."
A Tormenting Renewal
"Frank has just returned; we’re not worried and he has another year left on his contract. We’re open with him and he’s open with us; there’s no point in speculating about this at the moment."
RRAHMANI'S CONTRACT EXTENSION
"With Rrahmani, it’s a different story; we’ve spoken and we’re well on the way. He’s a player who, like Frank, has given so much to Napoli."