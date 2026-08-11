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Napoli agree €6m deal with Fenerbahce to sell Romelu Lukaku
Fenerbahce agree deal for Napoli striker
Lukaku is set to continue his professional career in Turkey after Napoli reached a full agreement with Fenerbahce over his transfer, as per Gianluca Di Marzio. The Turkish outfit will pay an initial €6 million plus additional performance-related bonuses for the Belgian international. The 33-year-old centre-forward has also agreed personal terms with the Istanbul club. The report reveal that he will earn a lucrative contract worth €10 million per season in Turkey.
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Medical passed as final paperwork processed
The transfer has moved forward at a swift pace following successful negotiations between the two clubs. Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed on Tuesday that an agreement had been formally reached.
Lukaku has already underwent and passed his official medical examinations with Fenerbahce ahead of the proposed move. The two teams are currently in the process of exchanging the formal transfer documentation to conclude the deal. With all major hurdles now cleared, the formal administrative steps remain the final requirement before the transfer is officially completed.
Ending a trophy-laden spell with Napoli
The departure brings an end to Lukaku's time in Naples after spending two seasons representing the Azzurri. His spell in Serie A proved successful as he helped the team achieve top-level domestic glory.
During his two years with the Italian club, the experienced Belgian striker played his part in winning a Scudetto title. He now prepares to depart Italian football for a fresh chapter in Istanbul.
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Official announcement expected in Istanbul
With the medical complete and paperwork being exchanged between Napoli and Fenerbahce, an official announcement is expected in the coming hours. Lukaku will complete his transition to his new club in Istanbul. The Belgian will link up with his new team-mates as Fenerbahce finalize their preparations for the season.
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