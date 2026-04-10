Moroccan star: Spanish chants mocking Islam simply amuse me

Moroccan forward Elias Akhomach played a key role in Rayo Vallecano’s first-leg Europa Conference League quarter-final against AEK Athens.

The Morocco international scored once and provided another assist as Rayo cruised to a 3-0 win.

After the match, Akhomach condemned the Islamophobic chants that have echoed around Spanish grounds recently, notably the refrain “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim”.

Similar racist chants were heard during Spain’s friendly against Egypt, which ended goalless, and were repeated by Atlético Madrid fans before their Champions League match against Barcelona last Wednesday.

Read also

Five reasons why Barcelona can overturn the tie in Madrid.