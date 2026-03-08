Getty
'More supporters than the home team!' - Lionel Messi advantage for Inter Miami in defence of MLS Cup crown
Why Inter Miami are playing five successive away games
Javier Mascherano’s side are waiting for a green light to move into their new home at Freedom Park, with Nashville due to be faced in that venue when taking in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup clash on March 18.
Inter Miami have opened the defence of their MLS Cup crown with clashes against LAFC, Orlando City and D.C. United. They stumbled out of the blocks against Heung-min Son and Co in California, but have responded in style with back-to-back wins.
Messi, who claimed Golden Boot honours last season, has three goals through his last two appearances. He is looking to chase down a record-extending third consecutive MVP award in the United States.
Fans flock to watch Messi in MLS action
Fans from across the country continue to scramble for tickets that allow the Argentine GOAT to be witnessed in live action, with there no questioning the eight-time Ballon d’Or winners’ mass appeal. That roadshow is set to remain on the road through 2028 after signing a new contract in South Florida.
Inter Miami remain a huge draw for neutral supporters in the States, with stadiums being packed with followers that are only there for one reason. That was the case when the Herons headed to Washington D.C. for another outing in the American capital.
Messi gave those in attendance the show they were crying out for, with a typically composed finish being delivered when being sprung into the penalty area by a defence-splitting pass. The Argentine calmly clipped the ball beyond Sean Johnson and into the back of the net.
Why Inter Miami avoid intimidating atmospheres with Messi on show
Cheers sprung up in pockets throughout the crowd of 72,000 - with D.C. United briefly relocating from Audi Field to the M&T Bank Stadium home of the Baltimore Ravens NFL franchise.
Inter Miami got over the line, picking up three precious points, with Canada international goalkeeper St. Clair telling reporters afterwards of claiming victory in front of a friendly atmosphere: “It’s definitely nice to be able to go to away stadiums and know that you probably have more supporters than the actual home team. Obviously that won’t be the case in every single stadium. I think it was definitely a case tonight.”
Rodrigo De Paul put the Herons on their way when he opened the scoring in the 17th minute, with fellow countryman Messi chipping in 10 minutes later. Tai Baribo halved that deficit 15 minutes from the end, but there was to be no late drama.
- Getty/GOAL
Messi one goal away from joining Ronaldo in 900 club
Messi and Co paid a visit to the White House during their trip to Washington, as they enjoyed an audience with President Donald Trump. They will be in Champions Cup action against Nashville on Wednesday.
That game could see Messi reach another notable milestone. He has taken his tally of competitive goals for club and country to 899. He is looking to join eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in passing 900.
Advertisement