Goal.com
Live
Paul Pogba Monaco 2025-26Getty

Translated by

Monaco: Pogba scores again after four years in a friendly against Brentford

P. Pogba
Monaco
Ligue 1

Four years on from his last goal, the Frenchman found the net again in a friendly against the English club’s Under-23s.

It may have been a friendly, but Paul Pogba’s return to scoring is making headlines. The French midfielder found the net during the match organised by Monaco against Brentford’s Under-23s, which ended 2-1 in favour of the English side. The fixture served to give him some playing time and to see the former Juventus man find the back of the net again, a full four years on from his last goal.

It has been a very difficult year for Pogba and his revival with Monaco has not, so far, gone to plan. In the latter part of the season, however, the 1993-born player could return to lend a hand to his teammates, and the goal, even if in a friendly, may be the first sign of a resurgence.

  • AFTER 4 YEARS

    Pogba started the match against Brentford’s Under-23s, scoring with a powerful right-footed strike from the edge of the box. It was a first-time shot, fired low into the net after the ball rebounded off the post. A typical Pogba goal, coming four years after his last, scored in February 2022 against Burnley whilst playing for Manchester United.

    • Advertisement

  • A TROUBLED YEAR

    The Monaco matchwas supposed to mark Pogba’s comeback, but he has featured very little this season. He worked hard over the summer to get back to full fitness, but only managed to make his debut on 22 November against Rennes. He played five minutes in that game, followed by four against PSG and 21 against Brest, before being sidelined with a calf injury.

    He was sidelined for a long time again, returning to training only last week, but without featuring in the 2-1 win over Lyon. The break will, in this sense, serve to give him playing time and help him regain his fitness. The goal, after just 30 minutes played this season, can boost his confidence and be an important indicator for the final two months of the year.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Ligue 1
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM