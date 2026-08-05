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Mohamed Salah agrees two-year contract with Trabzonspor as the Turkish giant prepared a record-breaking financial package
A surprise move to the Super Lig
The 34-year-old forward has been searching for the right project since his nine-year association with Liverpool came to an end at the conclusion of last season. While many expected the prolific winger to head to the Saudi Pro League, where massive financial packages were reportedly on the table, the allure of the Turkish top flight and the project in Trabzonspor has ultimately won him over.
The race for Salah's signature was far from straightforward, with several Turkish giants monitoring his situation closely. Besiktas were initially considered the frontrunners to land the former Roma man, but the move collapsed due to financial constraints. The Istanbul club publicly distanced themselves from the deal, making it clear that they would not compromise their existing salary limitations to accommodate the winger’s demands.
Official confirmation and arrival details
Trabzonspor have been proactive in communicating the progress of the deal to their supporters, utilizing social media to provide specific details regarding Salah’s arrival in Turkey. In an official statement, the club announced: “Professional footballer Mohamed Salah, with whom we have begun transfer negotiations, will be at Istanbul Atatürk Airport General Aviation Terminal at 12:00 on Wednesday, August 5."
"The player is scheduled to arrive in Trabzon on the same day in the evening hours. The time and other details regarding the welcome program in Trabzon will be shared with the public through our club’s official communication channels during the day."
Record-breaking financial package prepared
While the club has officially confirmed the travel schedule, the financial specifics of the deal highlight the magnitude of the signing. According to reports, Trabzonspor have put together a lucrative offer worth €17 million per year, a figure that would make Salah the highest-paid player in the history of Turkish football. This significant investment demonstrates the club's intent to disrupt the traditional dominance of the Istanbul giants. Trabzonspor are hoping that Salah’s arrival will provide the final piece of the puzzle as they look to reclaim the Super Lig title they last won in 2022.
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Familiar faces at the club
Joining Trabzonspor will see Salah reunite with several familiar names from his time in the Premier League. The Turkish side has been active in recruiting experienced talent from England, including Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has returned to the club on loan for a second consecutive season. Former Manchester City and Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic is also part of the squad plying his trade in Trabzonspor. These additions are part of a broader strategy to surpass last season’s campaign, where the club finished third in the Super Lig, eight points adrift of the top spot, Galatasaray.
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