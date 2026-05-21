Getty/GOAL
Millwall & Wrexham explore legal action following Southampton's Championship play-off expulsion as Spygate fallout continues
Legal storm brewing in the Championship
In a dramatic development to the Spygate saga, Millwall and Wrexham are now weighing up legal action following the seismic confirmation that Southampton have been kicked out of the Championship play-off final. According to The Guardian, both clubs are currently awaiting the written reasons from the independent disciplinary panel before finalizing their next moves, as they believe there may be sufficient grounds to pursue substantial compensation claims.
The controversy stems from the Saints being thrown out of the play-offs after admitting to spying on Middlesbrough prior to their semi-final clash. While Boro have been reinstated to face Hull City in the final at Wembley, other clubs in the division feel they have been unfairly impacted by the disruption to the competitive integrity of the season.
- Getty
Demands for a total play-off reset
The fallout has seen high-profile figures within the clubs voice their frustration at how the EFL has handled the replacement process. Wrexham forward Josh Windass has been particularly vocal, suggesting that the entire promotion tournament should have been restarted to include the teams that finished just outside the top six once Southampton's points deduction was factored in.
Taking to social media to express his bewilderment, the Wrexham attacker took to social media to state: "This Southampton story is one of the maddest I've seen. But why isn't the play-offs starting again with the four other teams? Boro vs Hull would have been the semi!! Confused."
Hull City's automatic promotion claim
While Millwall and Wrexham focus on compensation, Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has gone a step further by suggesting his club should not have to play a final at all. Speaking about his club's stance, Ilicali said: "Under normal circumstances, two teams have reached the final and one has been disqualified. Our lawyers’ opinion is that we should go directly to the Premier League, but they’re examining it right now. We can’t say anything definitive. It’s a bit of a messy situation."
- Getty Images Sport
Managerial uncertainty and player heartbreak
Inside the Southampton camp, the mood is one of devastation as the club faces a four-point deduction for next season alongside their promotion ban. The squad's relationship with head coach Tonda Eckert is reportedly near breaking point, with many players feeling their hard work over the season has been squandered by the Spygate controversy. Midfielder Leo Scienza described the situation as "heartbreaking" for a fan base that "deserved better."
The FA is expected to launch its own investigation into the individuals involved, which could lead to further bans and charges. As the legal threats from Millwall and Wrexham loom over Wembley, the Championship finds itself in a state of civil war. With a £200 million prize on the line, the battle for promotion is no longer just being fought on the pitch, but in the courtrooms of the High Court.