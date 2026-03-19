Good news from the treatment room for manager Massimiliano Allegri. Matteo Gabbia’s recovery is progressing very well following his operation about a month ago. The interim check-ups have been positive and the healing process is on schedule. The defender from Busto Arsizio will try to step up his training during the break to see if he has fully recovered from the inguinal hernia for which he underwent surgery in London.
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Milan: the latest on Gabbia and Gimenez – here’s what we’re hearing about their return to action
GABBIA IS WATCHING NAPOLI
Gabbia is itching to return and help the team achieve their goal of qualifying for the Champions League in the final stretch of the season. All eyes are on 6 April, when Milan will face Conte’s Napoli away in a match that could prove crucial for both sides’ ambitions.
Giménez wants to join Torino
Santiago Giménez’s return to the pitch in a Mexico shirt will have to wait. According to reports from TUDN MEX, confirmed by sources close to the federation, the AC Milan striker will not be called up by manager Javier Aguirre for the high-profile friendlies against Portugal and Belgium at the end of March.
It is a difficult but necessary decision, dictated by the desire not to rush things following the very long 133-day lay-off due to the right ankle injury that has kept him off the pitch since late October. El Bebote has a good chance of returning to Milan’s squad for Saturday afternoon’s match at San Siro against Torino.