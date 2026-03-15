In the 67th minute of the Lazio v Milan match, with the home side leading 1-0, Max Allegri’s Rossoneri made a double substitution: Leao and Fofana were taken off, with Fullkrug and Nkunku coming on.

Leao, quite clearly and obviously, did not take kindly to being substituted: first he spoke to Maignan, who came over to try and calm him down, then he shook his head. As he left the pitch, Allegri tried to hug him, but the Portuguese player seemed to dislike it and wriggled free. As reported by DAZN’s pitchside reporters, Leao said to Allegri: “Mister, leave me on, there are 20 minutes left.”