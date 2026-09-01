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'Certain issues with players' - Mikel Arteta sends pointed message to Viktor Gyokeres as Arsenal continue title defence in Aston Villa win
Arsenal grind out hard-fought win at Villa
Bukayo Saka's second-half strike ensured Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a narrow 1-0 win at Villa Park. The Gunners relied on their robust defence to secure the three points, registering their sixth clean sheet in seven league outings stretching back to last season's run-in.
Arteta heavily utilised his bench to manage the tricky away fixture. Eberechi Eze was introduced at half-time for summer signing Christos Tzolis and played a pivotal part in Saka's decisive goal. Mikel Merino, Bruno Guimaraes, and Ezri Konsa also made second-half appearances to help see out the game.
However, Gyokeres remained an unused substitute for the second consecutive league match. The Sweden international similarly failed to get on the pitch against Coventry last week and only featured for 15 minutes during the Community Shield triumph over Manchester City.
- Mark Pain
Arteta explains his substitution strategy
Following the final whistle, Arteta addressed the lack of playing time for certain squad members. The Arsenal boss stressed that physical limitations dictated his changes against Villa.
"It was a squad victory and we knew it was going to be a long match," Arteta said. "The game was going to shift and they were going to have moments because they are very capable of doing that, especially when you lose the ball in certain areas. There are still things to improve but I loved the attitude of every single player that was on the pitch."
Addressing the unused substitutes directly, the Spaniard added: "It was a squad performance and a squad victory today and I’m sad for the ones that didn’t have the chance to play because they all want to be participating. But sometimes you have certain issues with players physically that you have to make changes and I’m sure there are going to be minutes for everybody."
Transfer rumours swirl around Gyokeres
Gyokeres' reduced role stems largely from Kai Havertz's return to full fitness, with the former Chelsea man currently preferred in attack. This lack of game time has naturally fuelled speculation regarding the Swede's future ahead of transfer deadline day.
The forward has recently been linked with a move to Barcelona. Reports have even suggested he could be used as a makeweight in a complicated deal that would see Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez head to the Emirates Stadium.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly trimmed their attacking ranks by allowing Ethan Nwaneri to join Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season. The Bundesliga giants moved quickly for the England Under-21 international after Giannis Konstantelias suffered a serious cruciate knee ligament injury.
- Getty Images Sport
Nwaneri departs as deadline day looms
Nwaneri is scheduled to undergo a medical in Germany today as he searches for the consistent first-team action he was unlikely to receive in north London. Interestingly, the teenager could soon face his parent club, as Dortmund and Arsenal have been drawn in the same Champions League group.
For Arteta's side, focus will remain on extending their winning streak while navigating the final hours of the transfer window. Whether Gyokeres remains part of the squad to fight for the minutes his manager promised will be firmly answered by deadline day.
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