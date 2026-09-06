'It was a joy to watch' - Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal performance in thrilling comeback win over Chelsea

Arsenal manager Arteta was full of praise for his side's resilience after they recovered from a nightmare start to defeat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday. The Gunners found themselves trailing within two minutes at the Emirates Stadium, but goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard ensured the North London side continued their winning streak. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle, Arteta admitted his side showed immense character to turn the game around under pressure.

'It wasn't the right start but we certainly reacted in an amazing way,' Arteta explained. 'I enjoyed the way we competed; we took risks, it was a joy to watch and an incredible game. They have a great coach who can set them up in great condition. With the quality you have, you feel they can create something out of nothing at any moment. We constrained them well. Overall, it was an incredible performance from our side.'