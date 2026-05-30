Getty Images Sport
Mikel Arteta suggests Arsenal deserved crucial penalty vs PSG as he takes aim at 'important' decisions in Champions League final loss
Arteta questions crucial refereeing calls
Arteta could not hide his frustration with the officiating after watching his side fall short in Budapest. The Arsenal manager pointed to a specific incident involving a challenge on Noni Madueke as a potential turning point that went against his team. "I watch it back and it could easily be a penalty. Especially we see the penalty they gave me this year in the competition. This season, the referee made a decision, and he made a different one with Cristhian Mosquera and that is an important one." the Spaniard told TNT Sports.
The defeat was particularly galling for the Gunners, who have now played more games in this competition without winning it than any other club. Despite a season of immense progress, Arteta felt the fine margins of the final were influenced by the nervy 4-3 win on penalties over Arsenal that ultimately saw PSG retain their crown.
- Getty Images Sport
Processing the pain of shootout heartbreak
Losing a final on spot-kicks is a unique kind of sporting agony, and Arteta urged his players to embrace the disappointment rather than hide from it. "Yes, it is very tough to accept when you are so consistent in the competition all the way to the final and in the end you lose the trophy on penalty kicks, so it is a difficult one," he admitted. He emphasized that the club must acknowledge their journey, having not reached this stage for over two decades.
Arteta’s message to his squad was one of resilience and emotional honesty. "They are a superb team and I congratulate them. Individual quality they have, the manner they are coached - they are a top, top team. You have to go through the emotions and if you're in pain, then go through the pain. If you think you could do something else, then learn from it. Reflect on that and show the ambition that we want to have again," he added.
Pride in the Arsenal badge
Despite the lack of silverware on the night, the manager was quick to praise the dedication shown by his players throughout a grueling European campaign. He noted that the group has faced significant internal challenges that have bonded them together. "I am so proud of them, with this season we have had under the circumstances. Internally, we know what we have been through. It is just a privilege to manage this group of players and this team, the way they carry this badge and how much they put into it," Arteta stated.
The Gunners had already secured the Premier League title earlier in the month, but the Champions League remains the elusive "big one" for the Emirates faithful. Arteta acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the season's conclusion, noting that while they achieved domestic success, they "missed out on the biggest one" in the final moments in Hungary. The performance also marked a tactical shift, as Arsenal recorded just 24.7% possession, their lowest-ever figure under Arteta with eleven men.
- Getty Images Sport
PSG establish a new European dynasty
While Arsenal mourned, Luis Enrique and PSG celebrated a historic achievement, becoming only the second club in the modern era to successfully defend the Champions League title. The French giants have now won eight of the last 10 trophies available to them, asserting a period of dominance not seen since Real Madrid’s famous "three-peat" under Zinedine Zidane.
For Arsenal, the task is now to ensure this final appearance is not another 22-year anomaly. "We haven't done it for 22 years, so imagine the second time in our history that we have done it, and we need to recognise the season we had, but at the moment nobody is going to take the pain away from you," Arteta concluded.