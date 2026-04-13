Mikel Arteta 'thinks he's going to get sacked' as body language expert gives insight into 'absolutely furious' Arsenal manager's behaviour

The analysis further suggests that the pressure of the title race and the significant financial investment in the squad have left Arteta feeling particularly vulnerable. Stanton noted that the manager’s increased blink rate and expressions of contempt point toward a lack of confidence in his longevity at the Emirates Stadium.

Detailing the signals of anxiety regarding the manager's current standing, Stanton added: “We can see he knows this loss to Bournemouth is not going to put him in a good light as the manager. We see pierced lips, increased blink rate which has effectively doubled, and clear signs of stress and anxiety over his own situation. He is feeling the pressure.

"There are clear expressions of contempt too. He thinks he is going to get the sack at this rate given the position his Arsenal team had been in just a few weeks, the money that has been spent on players he wanted, and the signs of this are overt. It’s clear there is a big internal shift going on in Arteta’s emotions. It is as if, mentally, he is pacing from side to side, exercising all this anxiety, frustration and anger. Arteta is giving off all the signals of someone who doesn’t believe he’s going to be around for much longer.”