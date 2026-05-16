Middlesbrough issue bombshell 'spygate' statement calling for EFL to BAN Southampton from Championship play-off final

The Riverside hierarchy expressed deep fury regarding the competitive impact of the alleged covert operation conducted under Southampton manager Tonda Eckert.

Demanding the ultimate sporting punishment, Middlesbrough said: “The conduct at issue, namely the observation and recording of our training session ahead of a fixture of such significance, goes to the heart of sporting integrity and fair competition. In these circumstances, the only appropriate response is a sporting sanction which would prevent Southampton FC from participating in the EFL Championship play-off final.

"We remain hopeful that the EFL, as regulator, will pursue such a sanction before the Disciplinary Commission in order to protect the integrity of the game, safeguard all member clubs, and deter any attempt in the future to obtain an unfair and unlawful advantage in pursuit of promotion to the Premier League.”