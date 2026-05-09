Michael Carrick names Man Utd star who is 'absolute joy' to work with despite horror error against Liverpool

Beyond addressing the error, Carrick highlighted the broader impact the forward has made since the manager’s arrival at Old Trafford. He praised the player's holistic contribution and said: "He's done so many good things since I came back and the impact that he's had on the team and his performances and what he gives the team, with the ball, without the ball, his energy, his attitude towards it.

"And he's been great over the last few days and he was great after the game and so he should be. He's got nothing to feel down about or upset about and frustrated about because he's got so much to look forward to and he's so talented and so exciting and absolute joy to work with. So, he's in a good place, he's in a good place and I'm sure he's looking forward to the game on Saturday.”