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Michael Carrick hits back at 'lazy' critics following Man Utd's opening day defeat
United stumble on opening weekend
Manchester United kicked off their league campaign in dismal fashion, suffering a humiliating 2-0 defeat away to newly promoted Hull City. The lacklustre performance at the MKM Stadium immediately drew intense scrutiny, with observers questioning the players' desire, motivation, and commitment to the shirt.
Despite the poor display, Carrick refused to throw his players under the bus. The United boss firmly rejected suggestions that his team did not try, pointing out that football matches are decided by a variety of tactical and technical factors rather than just pure effort.
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Carrick hits back at 'lazy' critics
Addressing the media ahead of Sunday's fixture, Carrick expressed his frustration with the post-match narratives surrounding the Hull defeat. He insisted that questioning a team's work rate is an overly simplistic way to analyse a result.
"Teams lose games and win games, and it's not just because you try or you don't try," Carrick stated during his press conference. "There are all sorts of different reasons. I don't have to give you the total reason, because we know what we're trying to improve on."
The United boss then took direct aim at those questioning his squad's mentality. He added: "I think it's so easy and lazy to just say 'team loses a game, everything's wrong'. This is wrong, this is wrong, not trying enough, not enough passion."
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Finding strength in setbacks
Bouncing back from adversity was a recurring theme for Carrick's United last term. After suffering defeats to both Leeds and Newcastle, the Red Devils immediately responded with victories, a resilient trait the manager expects to see repeated this weekend.
Carrick believes these difficult moments will ultimately forge the squad's character over a long campaign. "I think success comes from how well you deal with setbacks in the end," he explained. "In any sport, particularly this one, going through a season, there's going to be setbacks. I think it ultimately decides what type of team you're going to become."
Emphasising the team's readiness for their first home fixture, he noted that the players have refocused in training. "We had a setback last week and we want to get back to playing well and winning football matches. It's another tough game again," Carrick concluded.
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Injury woes ahead of Ipswich test
United will look to make amends when Ipswich Town arrive at Old Trafford on Sunday, but they must do so without key personnel. New £70 million signing Carlos Baleba is sidelined for up to three weeks with an ankle issue, while Amad Diallo is also unavailable for selection.
The Tractor Boys will be no pushovers, travelling to Manchester buoyed by a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sunderland. Furthermore, Carrick must overcome a worrying personal bogey record, having averaged a measly 0.33 points per game against newly promoted opposition. Securing three points is vital to restore morale before the impending international break disrupts the domestic schedule.
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