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Michael Carrick delivers Kobbie Mainoo contract update with Man Utd midfielder in line for huge pay rise
Major pay rise for Mainoo
The England international is nearing an agreement that will see his weekly wages quadruple from approximately £25,000 to £120,000, extending his stay beyond 2027. This development marks a significant shift in fortunes for Mainoo, who had previously struggled for regular minutes during Ruben Amorim's brief tenure. Since Carrick assumed control, the academy graduate has reclaimed his role as a fundamental pillar of the midfield, starting every Premier League match under the interim boss.
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Negotiations in progress
Carrick expressed total confidence in the ongoing talks, noting that the club remains calm despite the high stakes surrounding one of Europe's brightest prospects. The manager's arrival has coincided with a period of stability that has allowed the hierarchy to focus on securing their long-term assets.
Addressing the current status of the deal, the 41-year-old stated, as quoted by the Guardian: “It’s getting closer, so we’re positive about that. We’re calm with it, but we’re positive with it and time will tell how it goes. But at the moment, we are in a good place.”
Chasing elite standards
While securing Mainoo's signature remains a priority, Carrick is firmly focused on returning United to the Champions League following a turbulent campaign. Ahead of Monday’s crucial visit of Leeds - the same opponents whose fixture on January 4 led to Amorim’s sacking - the interim boss was asked if failing to secure a top-four spot would be deemed acceptable.
Reflecting on the club’s objectives and his own unexpected appointment while holidaying in Barbados, the 41-year-old insisted: “I wouldn’t accept it, no. But it’s not so much accepting it, it’s about trying to finish as high as you possibly can. We’ll see how we get on.
“I watched the games but there wasn’t really any sign of it at that stage, so I was supporting from afar and enjoying time with the family. That’s why we can never take anything for granted and why you live in the present and keep trying to improve.”
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Defining run-in
United currently sit third in the Premier League with 55 points, holding a significant seven-point advantage over sixth-placed Chelsea with a crucial game in hand against Leeds this Monday. This buffer is vital as the English top flight prepares to award five Champions League places through the additional European Performance Slot (EPS). Following the Roses clash, Carrick must navigate a demanding schedule featuring Chelsea and Brentford in April before a decisive May run-in against Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton.