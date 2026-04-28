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Michael Carrick explains why Matheus Cunha missed Man Utd's win over Brentford in worrying blow ahead of Liverpool clash
Crucial points at Old Trafford
Despite being without Cunha, United relied on goals from Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko to see off Brentford. The victory leaves Carrick's side needing only two points from their final four games to secure Champions League football. Cunha has arguably been one of United's standout player of the season, but he was unable to shake off a knock in time for the Brentford clash.
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Carrick confirms hip flexor issue
Carrick revealed that Cunha is struggling with a hip problem sustained during United's recent win over Chelsea. Despite showing signs of progress at Carrington throughout the week, the former Wolves man failed a late fitness test, leaving United without one of their most clinical attacking outlet for the visit of the Bees.
Speaking to Sky Sports about the forward's absence, Carrick explained: "[Cunha] just had a bit of a sore hip flexor after the Chelsea game the other day. He was looking promising during the week, so we thought he might have been OK, but he just didn’t quite recover quick enough. It is nothing too serious, but unfortunately he doesn’t make it tonight."
Race against time for Liverpool
The timing of the injury is a significant concern for the Red Devils as they prepare to host arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday. The club's medical staff are now working around the clock to ensure Cunha can feature in the high-stakes showdown at Old Trafford.
United are currently in a strong position to secure a top-five finish, but Carrick has warned his players not to "over celebrate" if they get over the line. Having Cunha available for the weekend would be a massive boost, given his tally of eight goals and four assists in 30 Premier League appearances this term.
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Mixed news on the injury front
The Brentford game provided a rollercoaster of emotions for the United coaching staff regarding squad availability. While the team managed to secure three points, there was fresh concern when Luke Shaw had to be withdrawn during the second half with an apparent knock, potentially deepening the crisis in the defensive line.
However, it wasn't all negative news for Carrick, who welcomed Patrick Dorgu and Leny Yoro back into the matchday squad following their respective spells on the sidelines. Harry Maguire also made his return from suspension, providing some much-needed depth at the finishing stage of the season. All eyes will now remain on the training ground reports this week to see if Cunha can lead the line against Arne Slot's Liverpool side in a match that could define the battle for third place.