Max Dowman heroics 'no surprise' for Martin Odegaard as Arsenal captain stresses 'it's just the start' for wonderkid

While the football world was stunned by the teenager's solo run and finish into an empty net after Jordan Pickford had gone up for a corner, Odegaard insists the senior squad have long been aware of Dowman's high ceiling. The captain noted that the youngster has been a regular fixture in first-team training sessions, where he has consistently held his own against established international stars.

"The way he kept his composure wasn’t a surprise to me. We’ve trained with him for a long time already, he shows us his qualities whenever he plays, so it was great for him to get his first goal and break the record," Odegaard explained.

However, the 27-year-old was quick to add a cautionary note, drawing from his own experiences as a teenage prodigy: "He knows it should be just the start for him and he needs to keep working how he has been."