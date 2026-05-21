Max Dowman misses Arsenal training to sit his GCSE exams just two days after becoming youngest ever Premier League title winner

Just two days after snatching Phil Foden's record to become the youngest Premier League winner in history, Dowman found himself back in the classroom. While his senior team-mates were decompressing from their title-winning exploits, the academy graduate was required to sit his GCSE exams. It was a grounding moment for the teenager, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise under Mikel Arteta this season.

The Gunners officially ended their 22-year wait for a league title on Tuesday night when Manchester City failed to secure victory against Bournemouth. That result sparked wild celebrations across north London, but for Dowman, the party had to be cut short to focus on academic commitments. It remains unclear which specific subjects the youngster is tackling, though English language, business, and economics are among the papers being sat by students across the country this week.



