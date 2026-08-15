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'I'm super excited' - Max Alleyne joins Burnley on loan from Manchester City
Clarets secure defender loan
Burnley have strengthened their defensive ranks by securing City centre-back Alleyne on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old enjoyed a productive temporary stint at Watford across the first half of last season before an injury crisis prompted his mid-campaign return to the Etihad. He subsequently made seven first-team appearances under then-manager Pep Guardiola, featuring in the League Cup semi-finals against Newcastle United as well as the Champions League clash with Bodo/Glimt.
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Alleyne relishes Burnley move
The England Under-21 international could not hide his delight after officially linking up with Nicky Hayen's squad ahead of the new campaign.
Speaking to the club's official website, Alleyne shared his excitement about the switch: "I'm super excited, I can't wait to get going. I had my first training session today and I've really enjoyed it so far, meeting the manager and my teammates.
"I first heard of the interest a couple of months ago now and I'm so glad it got done. It's a huge team, a Premier League team to be honest and I'm so buzzing to be here."
Proven Championship defensive pedigree
Bringing in Alleyne provides a significant boost to Burnley's backline following his impressive underlying numbers during his brief spell in the second tier with Watford. Over that period, the centre-back registered the second-most tackles (20) among defenders at the club, won the third-most duels (72), and made the fourth-most clearances (76). Blending high-level experience from City with proven Championship resilience, he is expected to add vital steel to the Clarets' defence in their push for an immediate Premier League return.
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Turf Moor opener looms
Burnley launch their Championship campaign on Sunday when they welcome West Ham to Turf Moor. The Clarets head into the fixture backed by a formidable home record, having gone unbeaten in their last 24 Championship matches at Turf Moor (W15 D9) since April 2023. The season opener provides an immediate opportunity for Alleyne to make his competitive debut and establish himself as a defensive anchor for his new side.
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