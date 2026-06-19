AFP
'Dream without limits' - Mauricio Pochettino reveals USMNT's World Cup mindset after Paraguay rout
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Paraguay win fuels USMNT fire
The USMNT's emphatic 4-1 victory over Paraguay offered more than three points. For Mauricio Pochettino, it provided evidence that his ideas are beginning to take hold.
"The Paraguay game showed that the talent exists," Pochettino told The Athletic in an extensive interview. "When resources are distributed and the balance of power is leveled out, we are a very strong force."
The manager repeatedly credited the players for the performance, insisting the coaching staff's role was simply to guide the group.
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Dreaming big
Pochettino's philosophy extends well beyond formations and tactics. He believes belief itself can shape outcomes.
"We should dream without limits," he said. "If I dream of touching the moon, maybe I can get close to the moon. If I only dream of getting close to it, I'll stay on Earth."
That mindset has become the foundation of his leadership. Pochettino believes confidence, and positive energy can help unlock a player's best.
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Competition breeds success
Pochettino has made it clear that no player’s place is guaranteed. He believes competition is central to the USMNT’s growth, with playing time and roster spots needing to be earned every day.
“Believe. Work. Compete,” Pochettino said. “It’s a circle.”
- AFP
What comes next?
The Americans now turn their attention to Australia in their second Group D match, kicking off against Australia at 3 p.m. ET Friday. The Socceroos defeated Turkiye 2-0 in their opening game.