'Goal prevention, not shot-stopping' - USMNT's Matt Freese waits for his World Cup moment as routines keep him ready

IRVINE, Calif.-- Matt Freese knows the numbers. He knows that, in an average game, the goalkeeper has just a few minutes, if that, where they're actually playing the game. The scary reality is that a legacy can be made in just a second or two. The rest of a game? A lot of sitting and waiting for those legacy moments to happen.

Except that's not how the U.S. Men's National Team's goalkeeper sees it. The terms goalkeeper and shot-stopper are interchangeable, but, in Freese's eyes, it's much more complicated than that. Shot-stopping, in Freese’s eyes, is only the last part of his job. It's part of it, of course, but the reality is it's the last part. It's the final step, not the first. For Freese, stopping a shot is the part that happens when everything else doesn't stop that shot for him.

In two games, Freese has faced just three shots. He's totally happy keeping it that way, too.

"The first thing is recognizing that the position of goalkeeper is goal prevention," he tells GOAL. "It's not shot stopping. As a goalkeeper, you're supposed to prevent goals. Part of that shows up in ways that much of the public doesn't see and doesn't recognize. It's positioning, decision-making, organizing the defense. You’re trying to stop shots before they even happen.

"Even if it's not me actually stopping the shot, it’s about creating an environment within our defense of not letting goals in. How do you stop these things before they even turn into shots?"

All of that is to say that soccer's loneliest position might not be so lonely. Goalkeeping, like everything else in this sport, is a team effort. It's the man in net, but also the 10 men in front of him. Just as crucially, it's the countless people behind him, too. That, more than anything, is Freese's big takeaway from this summer. It takes a village and, so far, his has gone above and beyond.

"I've heard my whole life that you get so close to guys during a World Cup, you become a family," Freese says, "and I didn't really know what people meant until now. Now that I'm here, I understand it...We really said from the start that we want to accomplish something. We want to do something and make history."

History says that Freese will, at some point, need to play his part before this World Cup run is over, though. Goalkeepers rarely go through tournaments unscathed and untested, which means that Freese's moment is coming. There will need to be a big save in there somewhere, one that makes the difference for a team of 26 and a fanbase of millions. When that moment comes, will Freese be ready for it? That's the question, isn't it?

So, how is Freese prepping for his big moment? The cliché answer would be "same as always", but when Freese says it, he means it.