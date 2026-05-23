AFP
Mason Greenwood's new club? English forward to be 'announced' as major signing for Turkish giants by presidential candidate despite saying he wants Marseille stay
Greenwood move imminent in election shake-up
In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Turkish Super Lig, Fenerbahce presidential candidate Hakan Safi is ready to announce the signing of Greenwood. According to journalist Levent Umit Erol, the announcement is scheduled for Sundat as Safi looks to tip the scales in his favour against rival candidate Aziz Yildirim.
The English forward, currently at Marseille, is seen as the statement signing that Safi believes will define his tenure. The candidate has made his intentions clear to the fanbase, stating: "One star is not enough for my Fenerbahce," as he looks to bring elite talent back to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.
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Maldini set for Istanbul arrival
It is not just on the pitch where Safi is looking to make an impact; the administrative structure of the club is also set for a legendary addition. Paolo Maldini, the iconic former AC Milan captain and sporting director, is expected to arrive in Istanbul this Saturday. The Italian great is scheduled to appear alongside Safi at the Fenerbahce Faruk Ilgaz Facilities.
Should Hakan Safi emerge victorious in the upcoming election, Maldini would serve as the primary football mind and global ambassador for the Yellow Canaries. This strategic appointment is designed to provide Fenerbahce with a level of prestige and expertise that Safi hopes will convince the voting members of the club’s bright future under his leadership.
Greenwood's stunning Marseille form
The pursuit of Greenwood comes on the back of a highly productive season for the 24-year-old in France. Despite Marseille's reported financial constraints, the forward has been one of Ligue 1's standout performers, providing a level of output that has attracted attention from several European giants.
During his time at the Stade Velodrome, Greenwood registered 26 goals and 11 assists in 45 matches across all competitions this season. With 37 direct goal involvements, he effectively shouldered the offensive burden for the French side. His ability to operate on either wing, combined with his clinical finishing, makes him the 'mega bomb' Safi promised the supporters.
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Greenwood says he wants Marseille stay
Safi is leaving nothing to chance as he challenges the established order at the club. By bringing in a talent of Greenwood's calibre and a director with Maldini’s pedigree, he intends to fulfil his campaign promise of building a squad that strikes fear into their rivals. He previously noted: "We will build a squad that will make the opponents' knees tremble."
This news comes just days after Greenwood expressed his desire to remain in France. While celebrating his inclusion in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season, the 24-year-old forward took the opportunity to address speculation regarding a summer transfer. He said: "This season has sometimes been difficult collectively, especially in recent months, but individually I think I've had a good season. There are some incredible players in this team of the year, so it's nice to receive this trophy. Ligue 1 is a wonderful league. We play incredible matches, and for me, it's one of the best leagues I've played in. I hope I can stay."