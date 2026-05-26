Mason Greenwood's father in contact with Serie A giants over summer transfer as Marseille set price tag

Greenwood is again attracting strong transfer interest after an impressive season with Marseille. The 24-year-old scored 26 goals and registered 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions this season. As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have intensified efforts to sign the forward. Greenwood’s father is also understood to have made contact with the Serie A club to discuss a possible transfer to the Stadio Olimpico.

Marseille are reportedly open to offers due to financial pressure. The Ligue 1 club need to raise funds before the end of the financial year on June 30 after failing to qualify for the Champions League and are facing scrutiny from French football’s financial watchdog, the DNCG.