World Cup winner Mario Gotze signs contract extension at Bundesliga side

Gotze will continue to wear the Eintracht Frankfurt jersey beyond the current season. As the Bundesliga’s seventh-placed team officially announced on Wednesday, the 33-year-old playmaker has extended his originally expiring contract by two additional years. This move ensures the veteran continues his journey with the Eagles, which began in 2022 following his transfer from PSV.

"Eintracht Frankfurt means a lot to me. I’ve been here for almost four years and have had a great time so far. My family and I feel very comfortable in Frankfurt," Götze explained in the announcement.

The midfield maestro, who fired Germany to their fourth World Cup title with his legendary goal in the final against Argentina, reflected on his remaining time as a professional: "In my current career phase, many factors play a role - I know that a football career is finite. All the more, I cherish every moment on the pitch and in the stadium. The joy of football and this club convinced me to extend my contract."