AFP
Leeds United legend Marcelo Bielsa appears to make it clear what he plans to do after World Cup as Uruguay boss makes shock announcement
A definitive end for El Loco?
The Argentine tactician, now 70, has been at the helm of the South American giants since May 2023. During his 36 matches in charge, he has implemented his signature high-intensity style, leading Uruguay to a third-place finish at the 2024 Copa America. However, recent comments suggest his journey with the national team has a looming expiration date.
Speaking at an event hosted by the Uruguayan Football Association, Bielsa was surprisingly candid about his professional outlook. "Our job ends with the World Cup," he stated. "It is a miracle in any professional’s sporting career to take part in the World Cup. I will be forever grateful to Uruguay for allowing me to enjoy a competition like the World Cup."
- AFP
Success and friction in Montevideo
Bielsa’s reign has been a mixture of tactical brilliance and typical "Bielsista" friction. While he boasts a win rate of nearly 42%, his methods have not always sat well with the established guard. Most notably, legendary striker Luis Suarez previously spoke out about the manager's off-pitch management style and the rigorous environment he creates.
Despite these internal tensions, the Uruguayan public has largely embraced the revamped squad. Heading into the 2026 tournament, there is genuine optimism that Uruguay can navigate a challenging Group H featuring Spain, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia. Local reports in Montevideo have since doubled down on Bielsa's comments, suggesting he will indeed step down once the tournament concludes.
Returning to the global stage
For Bielsa, the 2026 World Cup represents a final opportunity to cement his legacy on the international stage after previously managing Argentina and Chile. The 70-year-old remains one of the most influential figures in modern coaching, with his work at Elland Road still serving as the benchmark for his recent success; his immense popularity in Leeds stems from leading the club to the Championship title in the 2019-2020 season, finally restoring the team to the Premier League.
He recently made a poignant return to English soil for a friendly against the Three Lions at Wembley in March. That 1-1 draw featured Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, though the forward has since been snubbed for Thomas Tuchel's final England squad.
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Chasing ghosts of 2002 with a fresh Uruguayan dream
Bielsa previously experienced the World Cup stage with Argentina back in 2002, but it turned out to be a bitter campaign as La Albiceleste suffered a shocking first-round exit. Now, at the helm of Uruguay, the tactical mastermind is determined to redeem that historical setback and leave a lasting mark on the upcoming global tournament.