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'I'll do the dirty work' - Vinicius Jr told he doesn't need to defend for Real Madrid as Marc Cucurella vows to cover for Brazilian
Cucurella joins Mourinho mission
Cucurella recently completed a blockbuster €55 million (£46m/$59m) move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea, becoming one of the flagship signings for returning manager Jose Mourinho alongside the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate, with Denzel Dumfries expected to join from Inter. Currently away on international duty with Spain at the 2026 World Cup, the left-back shed light on how he plans to forge a lethal partnership on Madrid's left flank.
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Vowing to support Vinicius Jr
One of the most intriguing aspects of Cucurella’s arrival is how he will link up with Vinicius Jr on the left side of the pitch. The former Chelsea man, who spent four seasons at Stamford Bridge winning the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup, is well aware of the Brazilian's attacking importance. He has already promised to take on the defensive burden to ensure the winger remains fresh for his trademark goal-scoring exploits.
Cucurella was quick to dismiss any concerns about defensive balance, telling Marca: "I think we'll get along well. I don't care if he doesn't track back, I'll do everything he doesn't want to do. As long as he's decisive and fresh enough to score goals, I'll do the dirty work. Vinicius has shown that he's a key and influential player in Real Madrid's Champions League campaigns."
Adapting to the Bernabeu pressure
Joining the Spanish giants brings a unique set of expectations, especially as Real Madrid look to bounce back from a disappointing, trophyless last season, which saw them lose the Liga title to Barcelona, exit the Champions League in the quarter-finals, and bow out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 16. Cucurella is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task ahead; the Spaniard acknowledged that maintaining a high level of performance is mandatory when wearing the white shirt, as every opponent views a fixture against Madrid as their biggest game of the season.
The defender expressed his readiness for the challenge, admitting: "It's a great challenge. All the players at Real Madrid are good. Fitting in at Real Madrid isn't easy. You have to be at 100% every game. Every team wants to beat you." His goal is to bring a mix of intensity and character to a squad that is already accustomed to lifting the biggest trophies in world football.
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A new chapter for the Spaniard
After a whirlwind few days involving his departure from the Premier League and his integration into the Spanish national team camp - where he featured in their opening two World Cup matches, a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde and a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia - Cucurella is eager to hit the ground running. He spoke fondly of the warm welcome provided by the club hierarchy and his desire to prove his worth to Madrid immediately upon his arrival at the training ground.