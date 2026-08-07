'I feel like I'm back' - Marc-Andre ter Stegen sends defiant message as Barcelona loanee targets Ajax revival

Addressing lingering doubts over his physical condition, Ter Stegen insisted he has fully recovered and is eager to take to the pitch at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

As quoted by Voetbal International, he said: "Things are going well! I've been back in training for a few weeks now. I already started at Barcelona on July 2 to finish my rehabilitation. That was a goal for me – to be available as quickly as possible. You only really get a feel for where you stand during group training sessions and matches. And I feel like I'm back.

"Every match will be a step forward for me. But I remember when I came back from my knee injury, I played straight away in the Nations League with Germany. There were doubts back then too, but I felt I played two good matches, showing that I could bounce back well even after a setback. I'm really looking forward to playing in this stadium. A beautiful stadium with a great atmosphere – that means a lot. I can't wait."