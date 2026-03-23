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Myles Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd! Red Devils eye sensational transfer move for out-of-favour Arsenal left-back
Man Utd eye Hale End starlet
According to reports from TEAMtalk, United have identified Arsenal’s Lewis-Skelly as a primary target to provide much-needed competition for Luke Shaw next season. After a stellar breakout campaign in 2024-25, where he made 39 appearances, the teenager has struggled for minutes this term under Mikel Arteta. Lewis-Skelly has featured just 14 times in the Premier League, with his only start coming in a 2-1 victory over Brighton in December. The youngster is reportedly open to a move away from North London to reignite his career and bolster his aspirations for a senior England call-up.
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Secondary options explored
While no official bids have been launched, sources suggest that Arsenal are prepared to "cash in" on the academy product. United’s recruitment team has been alerted to the player's availability, though they apparently face stiff competition from Chelsea, Everton, and Brentford. Should a move for Lewis-Skelly fail to materialise, the Old Trafford hierarchy are also keeping close tabs on proven Premier League alternatives, including Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell, ensuring that a new left-sided defender remains a non-negotiable priority.
Wharton deal gains momentum
The interest in Lewis-Skelly is part of a broader strategy to recruit the finest domestic talent, with Adam Wharton also at the top of United's wishlist. Reports claim the Red Devils are prepared to trigger a "gentleman’s agreement" that exists between Wharton and Crystal Palace, which would allow the midfielder to join a Champions League-calibre club for a fee in the region of £60-65 million. With United having seemingly missed out on Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, Wharton has reportedly emerged as the "number one target" to revitalise a midfield that has often lacked energy and composure.
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Critical window for INEOS
As the summer transfer window approaches, the pressure is on the United board to deliver a squad capable of mounting a sustained title challenge. The potential acquisition of both Lewis-Skelly and Wharton would signal a significant shift toward lower-age-profile, high-ceiling English players. Before any deals can be finalised, United must navigate a challenging end to the season to ensure they can offer Champions League football - a key requirement for the Wharton agreement. With an international break currently in effect, scouts will be monitoring both players closely before the Premier League returns for its final sprint.
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