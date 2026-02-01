'He will be out for a long time' - Man Utd starlet hit by major setback as manager offers devastating injury update

Speaking after the defeat to Middlesbrough, Philippe Clement revealed Amass had been injured in the squad's final training session before the game and that Norwich would liaise with United over his recovery.

He said: "Harry, in the dying seconds of training, got an injury. I didn't want to speak too much about it straight after training because there was no assessment yet about it.

"But it looks to be serious and that he will be out for a long time.

"He's on loan from United so it's also important to speak with them first before speaking to the outside world."

Asked if his side would dip back into the transfer market for a replacement, Clement added: "No, we're not going to take in another left full-back, so we will solve it with the squad that's here because we already have four left full-backs on the pay roll."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!