Man Utd's Premier League showdown with Liverpool moved to bizarre kick-off time as Chelsea also see fixture shifted to unusual slot

In a move that will have surprised many match-going fans, the blockbuster clash between United and Liverpool at Old Trafford has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 3. However, rather than the traditional late-afternoon slot, the two rivals will now face off at the unusual time of 3.30pm (BST).

The fixture remains one of the most-watched games in world football, and Sky Sports have opted to retain the rights for the showdown. While a Sunday afternoon kick-off is standard, the specific 3.30pm start time represents a departure from the usual 4.30pm 'Super Sunday' slot.