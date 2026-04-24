‘Slightly uncertain’ - No date for completion of Man Utd’s new £2 billion stadium as Sebastian Coe delivers update on ambitious Old Trafford project

Drawing on his experience leading the London 2012 Olympics, Coe argued that building around a sporting hub is the most effective way to accelerate local regeneration. He believes that the "multiplier impact" of a world-class stadium can bring in investment for jobs and housing much faster than traditional urban development projects.

"Look, I love regeneration projects, and I was really pleased to be asked to get involved in that," he said. "I do actually believe in good locally funded projects to make lives easier for local people. And I also saw from the London model that if you build it around sport, the multiplier impact of getting other stuff done is far quicker than it would have been."

"Land acquisition is always complicated. I know that from London. So, at this moment, it's just putting the stuff together sequentially and incrementally and using a world class stadium to be a catalyst for so many other things, including inward investment. So, it's about jobs, it's about housing, it's about educational aspiration. And I've seen sport so often used properly, changing local landscapes, and this is an exciting project."