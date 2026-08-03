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Marcus Rashford Barcelona 2025-26Getty
Muhammad Zaki

Ready to break the bank! Man Utd star Marcus Rashford wanted by Fenerbahce after Barcelona loan spell ends

Transfers
M. Rashford
Manchester United
Fenerbahce
Barcelona
Premier League
LaLiga
Super Lig

Marcus Rashford is at the centre of a sensational transfer tug-of-war as Turkish giants Fenerbahce prepare to launch a massive transfer bid for the Manchester United forward. The England international has only recently returned to Old Trafford following a productive season-long loan spell in La Liga with Barcelona.

  • Fenerbahce prepare mega-money Rashford move

    Fenerbahce are ready to "break the bank" to lure Rashford to Istanbul this summer, according to The Sun. The report suggests that the Turkish giants have already made contact with the 28-year-old’s representatives as they look to pull off one of the most stunning deals of the transfer window. New manager Ismail Kartal is expected to be heavily backed by the club's board as they aim to end Galatasaray’s recent dominance in the Super Lig.

    Rashford is said to be one of three primary targets on a shortlist compiled by the Turkish side. This list includes Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr and AC Milan star Rafael Leao. While Leao has also been linked with a move to Turkey, the pursuit of Rashford represents a significant statement of intent.



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  • Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Flick admits Barcelona will miss Rashford

    The interest from Turkey comes immediately after Barcelona decided against making Rashford's stay at the Camp Nou permanent. Despite a successful campaign where he notched 14 goals and 14 assists, the Catalan giants chose not to trigger their purchase option.

    Speaking after a pre-season clash, Barca boss Hansi Flick expressed his regret at the situation, stating: "You don't know what happens with players who are on loan - our situation is not easy for that. But I appreciate working with him a lot; he's a fantastic player and a fantastic person. I think also the team miss him, I will miss him, but it's life, this is what we have to accept."


  • Emotional farewell to the Camp Nou

    Rashford did not leave Spain without showing his appreciation for the opportunity to play for one of Europe's most historic clubs. The forward shared a heartfelt message to the Blaugrana faithful, reflecting on a season that saw him rediscover his best form.

    In a statement posted on social media, Rashford wrote: "I'm very grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here such a positive and memorable experience. I've enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me. I wish the club and all its supporters the very best of luck and every success in the season ahead. Visca el Barca."


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  • Manchester United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Manchester United future remains uncertain

    As it stands, Rashford is expected to be part of the Manchester United squad that kicks off the new Premier League season against Hull City on August 22. However, with Fenerbahce lurking and the club reportedly keen to avoid selling to a domestic rival, a move abroad remains a distinct possibility.

    The expiration of his £40m release clause gives United more leverage in negotiations, but Fenerbahce's willingness to spend big could test the Premier League club's resolve. Rashford’s representatives are now dealing with genuine interest from Istanbul, and the player himself may be tempted by a new challenge under Kartal.