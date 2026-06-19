Man Utd outcast Marcus Rashford REFUSING to give up on Barcelona return despite Anthony Gordon's arrival at Camp Nou

Rashford enhanced his reputation on the international stage after scoring in England's World Cup victory over Croatia, further boosting hopes at Man Utd that his market value could rise during the tournament. Despite attracting interest elsewhere, the forward has made it clear that Barcelona remains his preferred destination, as per Sport.

Rashford spent last season on loan with the Catalan giants and believes he still has unfinished business in Spain. The arrival of Gordon at Camp Nou has not changed his position. Rashford is reportedly willing to wait until the closing stages of the transfer window in the hope that Barcelona can find a way to bring him back permanently.