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Man Utd flop Antony returns to full Real Betis training after being forced to follow 'personalised work plan'
Antony rejoins the group at Ciudad Deportiva
The Real Betis first team returned to the Ciudad Deportiva Luis del Sol on Tuesday following a three-day break granted by Manuel Pellegrini. The most significant development from the closed-door session was the full participation of Antony, who had been absent from group drills throughout the previous week. As per Marca, the former Manchester United player looked sharp as he completed the session without discomfort. His return provides a timely boost for Los Verdiblancos as they enter a defining period of the season.
- AFP
Brazilian winger overcomes groin struggles
Antony’s recent time away from the main group was necessitated by a persistent case of pubalgia. The medical staff at Betis implemented a "personalised work plan" to address the groin issue, focusing on specific coordination and recovery drills to restore the winger’s physical explosiveness. By training away from the cameras, the 26-year-old was able to strengthen the affected area without the risk of a relapse. His successful integration into Tuesday’s full-intensity session indicates that he has been given the green light by the club's medical department.
Pellegrini manages a mixed injury list
While the Brazilian’s return is a positive sign, Pellegrini is still juggling several fitness concerns. Isco remains a doubt as he continues individual ball work, and youngster Angel Ortiz is facing a month on the sidelines. However, the attacking outlook is brightening with Giovani Lo Celso also ramping up his recovery. The former Tottenham midfielder is nearing a return after two months out, potentially giving Pellegrini a wealth of creative options for the season's final sprint.
- AFP
What comes next?
With the match against Espanyol fast approaching, Antony will be aiming to be fully fit and in the matchday squad. Betis currently sit fifth in La Liga with 44 points from 29 matches, just three points ahead of sixth-placed Celta Vigo. Besides still fighting for a European spot next season, Los Verdiblancos are also currently competing in the Europa League, where they will face Braga in the quarterfinals.