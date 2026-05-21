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Man Utd plot massive double swoop for Newcastle's Sandro Tonali and Atalanta star as summer rebuild begins under Michael Carrick
Carrick targets Italian engine room
The Red Devils have identified Tonali as a primary target to solidify their midfield, according to Sky Italia. The former AC Milan man has been a constant presence for the Magpies, featuring in 53 matches across all competitions this season, including 11 appearances in the Champions League. However, with Newcastle set to finish outside the European places, United are hoping to tempt the Italy international with the lure of top-tier continental football at Old Trafford.
Securing Tonali will be far from straightforward, as Newcastle are reportedly unwilling to sell one of their key assets to a direct Premier League rival. United are understood to admire the midfielder's technical quality and consistency, but they may have to shatter their existing transfer budget for a single position to force the Magpies' hand.
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Ederson on the radar for Old Trafford
In addition to Tonali, United are locked in a battle for Atalanta’s Ederson. The Brazilian has enjoyed an exceptional 2025-26 campaign in Bergamo, racking up 41 appearances and contributing three goals and two assists. At 26, the midfielder is reaching his prime and is widely expected to leave the Serie A side after four successful years.
United are not alone in their pursuit, however, as Atletico Madrid have long been linked with the former Salernitana man. However, reports from journalist Nicolo Schira suggest that Manchester United are ready to offer €45 million to snatch the player away from the Spanish capital. While Atleti have previously agreed personal terms with the player, they have yet to match Atalanta's valuation, leaving the door wide open for Carrick to strike.
Midfield overhaul becomes priority
The double swoop is part of a wider strategy to completely renovate the centre of the park. With Casemiro leaving at the end of the season, the recruitment team is looking for high-energy players who can implement Carrick’s style of play. Ederson’s versatility and Tonali’s elite distribution are seen as the perfect combination to catapult United back into title contention.
The club are moving with urgency to ensure all business is completed before the pre-season tour begins. By targeting established stars from both the Premier League and Serie A, United’s leadership believes they can mitigate the risks associated with high-profile transfers and provide the squad with an immediate injection of quality.
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Contingency plans in place
Should the pursuit of Tonali hit a dead end, United have reportedly already laid the groundwork for alternative signings. This includes a long-standing interest in Brighton’s star Carlos Baleba, who is viewed as a natural successor to the departing Casemiro. The Cameroonian has been on the scouts' radar for months as the club looks to cover all bases in its recruitment drive.
While the focus remains on the dream duo of Tonali and Ederson, the board is mindful of price tags. Other names like Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson remain under consideration, ensuring that Carrick has a revamped roster capable of handling the rigors of a packed schedule across the Premier League and the Champions League next term.