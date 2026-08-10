AFP
Transfer blow for Man Utd! Target 'doesn't want to leave' amid attempts to hijack Barcelona move
Jose Alberto frustrated by exit rumours
Racing Santander manager Jose Alberto has hit back at the mounting speculation regarding Salinas, insisting the defender is fully committed to the club. The 19-year-old has become one of the most talked-about names in the summer window following his instrumental role in Racing’s promotion to La Liga. Despite interest from global heavyweights, Alberto claims the player has no desire to move at this stage of his burgeoning career.
Speaking after a pre-season clash with Alaves, Alberto expressed his frustration with the constant noise surrounding his squad. "What surprises me is that people are constantly talking about the departure of two of our players [Salinas and Gustavo Puerta], when they have contracts and are our players," Alberto said.
"They’re very important to us. I don’t want them to leave. And they show every day that they don’t either. But we know how this world works and there are release clauses. If a team comes along and pays the clause, they cease to be our players."
- Ricardo Larreina Amador
United look to hijack Barca deal
The Red Devils have identified Salinas as a primary alternative to Lewis Hall, whose potential move from Newcastle has stalled. United are reportedly willing to trigger the teenager's release clause to secure a quality deputy for the injury-prone Luke Shaw. However, they face stiff competition from Barcelona, who view Salinas as the perfect long-term solution to their left-back vacancy.
While the Catalans have been tracking the defender for months, their financial constraints have opened the door for a Premier League intervention. Reports suggest that suitors must pay the full €16m release clause if they want to land the Spain Under-19 international. While United have the funds to meet this figure immediately, Barcelona have struggled to match the valuation, offering structured deals that include performance-related add-ons and player loans.
Sporting director admits giants threat
Despite the manager's defiance, Racing’s sporting director Chema Aragon has admitted that the club is ultimately vulnerable to the financial might of Europe’s elite. Aragon noted that while the club’s "dream" is to keep the squad together for their return to the top flight, a significant bid would be difficult to turn down. He stressed that the club values their assets and will not be bullied into accepting a lower fee for the academy graduate.
Addressing the interest from the likes of United and Barca, Aragon told reporters: "There’s little you can do if a giant appears. We value the assets we have, we consider them important. For the club, at this time, there is no other option than to try to strengthen the team and not weaken it by losing stars.
"The reality is that the club that wants him has to come along with an offer. Hopefully he stays. It would be our dream. We’re going to try everything we can to make it happen, just like we did in the winter with Gustavo Puerta. But it’s also true that if significant offers come in, it will be more complicated."
- Sportimage
Salinas focused on La Liga return
Salinas appears to be taking the hype in his stride, continuing to feature prominently in Racing's pre-season preparations. Having helped the club win the Segunda Division title last term, his focus remains on the upcoming La Liga campaign. The young Spaniard, who is under contract until June 2029, was a standout performer during Spain’s victory at the European Under-19 Championship, further inflating his market value and attracting scouts from across the continent.
Whether United can convince the youngster that his future lies at Old Trafford remains to be seen as the transfer deadline approaches, but for now, the player seems content to stay put in Spain.
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