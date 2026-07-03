Man Utd open Crysencio Summerville transfer talks with West Ham as Marcus Rashford's future remains up in the air

Summerville’s reputation has skyrocketed following his displays for Netherlands on the world stage. Despite the Oranje being eliminated by Morocco in the round of 32, the winger was a shining light for Ronald Koeman's side. He scored in both of their opening group games and provided a vital assist for Cody Gakpo during the knockout stages.

United are also monitoring other options, including Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr, as they look to cover all bases in the wide areas. However, with the Netherlands' exit from the tournament, the Red Devils now have a clear window to negotiate with Summerville directly.