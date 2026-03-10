Getty Images Sport
Man Utd & Arsenal transfer target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reveals true feelings on life at PSG
Georgian star shuts down Premier League links
The 25-year-old winger has reportedly become a primary target for Man Utd and Arsenal as they look to inject world-class creativity into their respective flanks. Since his high-profile move from Napoli in early 2025, Kvaratskhelia has evolved into a cornerstone of Luis Enrique's tactical setup at PSG, filling the void left by the club's previous era of superstars.
Despite the allure of the English top flight, the man nicknamed 'Kvaradona' seemingly has no intention of cutting his Parisian adventure short. Speaking ahead of a crucial Champions League knockout tie against Chelsea, the attacker insisted that he and his family have found their ideal home.
Life in the city of love
Discussing his love for the city of Paris in an interview with Le Parisien, Kvaratskhelia said: "For me, Paris is truly extraordinary. You have everything here, and above all, this is the city of love. When PSG contacted me, I thought my wife was the happiest person in the world." The winger revealed that a move to the French giants was a long-cherished family dream, although it initially seemed out of reach.
He added: "Before PSG contacted me, she always said, 'Imagine if one day we play for PSG, it would be amazing to stay there.' In my mind, I think it's very difficult to go there when there are great players like [Lionel] Messi, Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe. I love everything about Paris. The more I think about it, the more I appreciate how respectful the people are there."
A new era at the Parc des Princes
The Georgian's comments underline a shift in culture at PSG. Under Luis Enrique, the club has moved away from the "Galactico" model to build a cohesive, hungry squad. Kvaratskhelia’s partnership with Bradley Barcola has been particularly lethal, with the duo providing a combined 19 goals this season to keep the club dominant domestically.
While Arsenal remain eager to find high-level competition for Gabriel Martinelli, and United seek a transformative spark for their frontline, the £59 million man appears untouchable. PSG are focused on the long-term project, and Kvaratskhelia is fully invested in delivering more glory to the French capital.
Chasing more European glory
PSG currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table and are preparing for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Chelsea. Kvaratskhelia will be key to their hopes of retaining the European trophy, with PSG looking to bounce back immediately from a 3-1 league loss to Monaco.
