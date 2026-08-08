Man Utd's £60m transfer blocked! Newcastle send fierce message over Lewis Hall

United have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of a new left-back after Newcastle emphatically blocked a move for Hall. According to talkSPORT, The Red Devils recently lodged a formal enquiry for the 21-year-old defender.

However, the Magpies swiftly rebuffed the approach and informed INEOS that the player is completely unavailable for transfer this summer. Despite reports suggesting that Hall himself was open to joining the Manchester giants, Newcastle remain absolutely determined to retain his services.